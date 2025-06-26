news
Intel's Implosion, Hackable Devices, and Fairphone
Devices/Embedded
Silicon Angle ☛ Intel shutters its automotive business amid restructuring push
Intel Automotive debuted its newest chip, the ACU U310, in January. It can be used to manage a smart car’s powertrain, the part of the vehicle that contains the engine and certain supporting components. The ACU U310 combines a multicore central processing unit with a voltage control module designed to optimize power usage.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-Stick-PoE-A-Cam – An ESP32-S3 camera board with active PoE, machine learning examples
The ESP32-Stick-PoE-A-Cam(N16R8) is an open-source ESP32-S3 development board with Ethernet, camera, and active PoE support designed for machine learning applications. Compared to similar boards like M5Stack M5PoECAM-W V1.1 and the Waveshare ESP32-S3-ETH, this board features 17 usable GPIO, active PoE (IEEE 802.3af) with 700mA power delivered, built-in USB-UART, and pin-to-pin compatibility across Stick-Cam boards.
CNX Software ☛ XIAO W5500 Ethernet Adapter: PoE-enabled ESP32-S3 device aims to improve network reliability
Seeed Studio has recently announced the XIAO W5500 Ethernet Adapter with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support and built around the XIAO ESP32S3 Plus WiFi and Bluetooth module, and a WIZnet W5500 10/100 Mbps Ethernet SPI controller. PoE is implemented through an MQ7813T120 module and a 5V regulator with a TPS563201 buck converter. The XIAO W5500 also features an external 2.4GHz antenna for WiFi and BLE, a reset button, status LEDs, and a USB-C port for power and programming, all enclosed in a 3D printed case.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Switch to the new Fairphone (Gen. 6)
Earlier this year, when we launched our new brand identity, I said something simple: “We’re not just changing how we look. We’re showing who we’ve become.” I meant it then. And today, with the launch of The Fairphone (Gen. 6), I get to show you exactly what that looks like — and why it matters.
