In an earlier version of my talk, I had a gag about unit tests. First I showed the test f([1,2,3]) == 3, then said that this was satisfied by f(l) = 3, f(l) = l[-1], f(l) = len(l), f(l) = (129*l[0]-34*l[1]-617)*l[2] - 443*l[0] + 1148*l[1] - 182. Then I progressively rule them out one by one with more unit tests, except the last polynomial which stubbornly passes every single test.

If you're given some function of f(x: int, y: int, …): int and a set of unit tests asserting specific inputs give specific outputs, then you can find a polynomial that passes every single unit test.