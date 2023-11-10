A Serbian man has been extradited to the United States, where he faces charges in two separate federal indictments in the Northern District of Texas and Eastern District of New York for his alleged participation in coordinated cryptocurrency and binary options schemes.

On Feb. 3, pursuant to a request for provisional arrest followed by a request for extradition, Georgian authorities arrested Kristijan Krstic, 48, in Batumi, Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) completed the removal of Krstic on Oct. 30 from Georgia to the Northern District of Texas.