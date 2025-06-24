news
PostgreSQL: pgSCV 0.14.1 Released and PGDay UK 2025
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgSCV 0.14.1 released!
pgSCV is a Prometheus-compatible monitoring agent and metrics exporter for PostgreSQL environment. The goal of the project is to provide a single tool (exporter) for collecting metrics from PostgreSQL and related services.
Since the last post between the pgSCV v0.13.0 and v0.14.1 releases, a lot of new functionality has been implemented and many issues have been fixed, here is a short list of the main new features: [...]
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay UK 2025: Registration now open!
PGDay UK 2025 will be held in London, England, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at the Cavendish Conference Centre.
It features a full day with a track of PostgreSQL presentations from global PostgreSQL experts. It will cover a wide range of topics of interest.
Registration has now opened. Seats are limited so we recommend that you register early if you are interested! There are 20 Early bird discounted tickets available until the 31th of July 2025; grab yours before they run out or the campaign ends.