ELValidated Announced

OpenELA has announced ELValidated, an open-source tool that checks the compatibility of Enterprise Linux distributions. The platform aims to help organizations and developers reduce testing costs and increase confidence in different Linux distributions.

Brent Schroeder of SUSE points to the growing need for choice in Enterprise Linux distributions. IT environments are littered with different Linux distros for all kinds of purposes. ELValidated aims to remove the potential headaches associated with this complexity.

Enterprise Linux has been getting easier to manage for some time now. In April, OpenELA launched the Leapp project to enable in-place upgrades for Enterprise Linux. Previously, this was only possible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). The ELValidates verification tool is a step further from Oracle, CIQ, and SUSE. Gregory Kurtzer of CIQ, who also developed Rocky Linux, emphasizes that for a long time there was no clear way to