news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Peter Moon's (Computerworld) Interview With Richard Stallman
Stallman: If you want freedom don't follow Linus Torvalds
-
At What Point Does Outsourcing Constitute Malpractice?
Brett Wilson LLP's new staff page is misleading
-
From Do Your Own Research to Do Your Own Search
The Web is full of garbage; search engines amplify this garbage
New
-
Law Firm Burgess Mee Does Not Fully Deny Participating in Abusive Litigation for Serial Strangler From Microsoft
I am not unfamiliar with these tactics
-
The Modus Operandi of Wayland Pushers: Make It Political
do what I say or you're a nazi...
-
Links 23/06/2025: RFE/RL Contributor Vladyslav Yesypenko Released, Recording Industry Cutbacks
Links for the day
-
Brett Wilson LLP Solicitors (M): Over 99.9% of Our E-mail is Self-Marketing, We Send You 3.5MB E-mails for Less Than 1KB of Text
Why would tech people entrust legal matters to such people?
-
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sailing to GNU/Linux, According to statCounter
countries in that region will quickly learn the price of neglecting digital sovereignty
-
More People Moving to Geminispace?
at age 6+ Gemini Protocol seems to have gained some maturity and it seems like more people use it
-
Permutation in LLMs Does, Inevitably, Change Meanings and Therefore LLMs Cannot Properly Rephrase or Summarise Texts
LLMs lack actual grasp or comprehension of what they spew out
-
Links 23/06/2025: Many Security Breaches, Population Declines
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 23/06/2025: "America at the Crossroads" and OpenWRT Surgery
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 22, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, June 22, 2025
-
Pure Dove
Different means different, and sometimes those who "deviate" from "the norm" have a point
-
Censorship is a Sign of Weakness Which Invites More Censorship Attempts
revolutionaries don't succumb to pressure from bullies
-
Why It's Unlikely That LLM Slop Will Dominate the Web in the Long Run
Slopfarms will eventually perish (they have no actual value) and "survivors" on the Web will be sites that never depended on search engines and social control media
-
GNU/Linux in Argentina Now Measured Near 5%
Like in central Europe, they must be seeing an increasingly hostile US
-
BetaNews is Fake News, Composed by LLM Slop
nothing in BetaNews is written by humans anymore
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):