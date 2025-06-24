news

Quoting: This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy | ZDNET —

Privacy has become a keystone for keeping your information safe and preventing third parties from creating consumer profiles that could then be used for targeted marketing... or worse.

To that end, there are countless products and services that promise to keep you and your information private. Some work, and some are nothing but snake oil.

For me, the best route to privacy goes through Linux and one of the many privacy-focused distributions. Recently, I stumbled upon another such distribution, Securonis. The name reminds me of the Arconis cybersecurity solution, but I'm confident the Linux distribution and the proprietary business software have nothing to do with one another.

Securonis is based on the Debian testing branch and automatically, out of the box, routes all traffic through the Tor network, which means it's private and secure from the jump. It also includes a good number of applications geared toward keeping you even more secure.