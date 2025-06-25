Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Internet Society

How Policy Experts Run the Internet

The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

Free and Open Source Software

Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Some LF openwash

 
About Plasma’s X11 session

  
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10

  
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons

 
Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3

  
rc3 is out

 
Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06

  
The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS


  
 


 
Games: Fortress Connected, OCCT, Steam Deck, and More

  
10 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
ELValidated Announced

  
by OpenELA

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google’s Android XR glasses are called ‘Martha’ in Pixel Watch-like companion app

 
From Windows to Freedom: How Zorin OS 18 Makes Migrating to Linux Seamless

  
In today’s digital landscape, where privacy, customization, and performance matter more than ever

 
I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away

  
As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life

 
How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide

  
Everything you need to switch successfully from Windows to Linux

 
This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy

  
I could easily see myself defaulting to Securonis when I need serious security

 
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution

  
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch

 
4 Obscure Linux Apps I Use All the Time

  
When you get on Linux for the first time

 
These Linux Distros Are the Best for Beginners to Start With

  
If you're thinking of getting into the world of Linux

 
5 reasons I prefer Ubuntu Linux instead of Proxmox for my home server

  
I’ve tried both Proxmox and Ubuntu Linux in various configurations

 
Review: LastOSLinux 2025-05-25

  
LastOSLinux LastOSLinux is a Linux Mint-based distribution with the goal of being a user-friendly alternative to Windows

 
Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release!

  
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda

 
