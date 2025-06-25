news
Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now
Firefox 141 appears to be a small release that only promises to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer require a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager. Another new feature in Firefox 141 looks to be the ability to drag a tab to your pinned tabs tray to pin it, or drag it out to unpin it.
It also looks like the wheel icon on the New Tab page that lets you customize the New Tab page with a wallpaper or change how many rows of shortcuts to see at a glance has been changed into a “Customize” button with a nice fade in/out effect.