posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2025



Quoting: I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away —

As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life. But recently, I've been curious about Linux and I wanted to start with something relatively familiar, so I installed Linux Mint on one of my laptops. This is running natively and exclusively, and I've been using this laptop somewhat regularly as my primary work machine to get more familiar with Linux.

But my biggest impression from Linux Mint is still one it made early on: the customization. Even though it's made in a way that feels fairly familiar to someone coming from Windows 11, I was blown away by the customization options in Linux Mint right out of the box. There's so much you can change right away in a way that feels integrated into the OS, and it's kind of amazing — it makes me wish Windows offered the same kind of options.