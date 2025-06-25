news
today's howtos
Linux Handbook ☛ Using Bash Declare: Gateway For Effective Variable Management
The declare built-in allows you to explicitly declare variables in bash scripts with specific attributes and control variable types, scope, and behavior.
Evgeni Golov: Using LXCFS together with Podman
JP was puzzled that using
podman run --memory=2G …would not result in the 2G limit being visible inside the container. While we were able to identify this as a visualization problem — tools like
free(1)only look at
/proc/meminfoand that is not virtualized inside a container, you'd have to look at
/sys/fs/cgroup/memory.maxand friends instead — I couldn't leave it at that. And then I remembered there is actually something that can provide a virtual (cgroup-aware)
/procfor containers: LXCFS!
Switching Wallpapers With Hyprpaper in Hyprland with ML4W Dotfiles on Fedora 42
ID Root ☛ How To Install SeaMonkey on Fedora 42
SeaMonkey stands as a comprehensive internet application suite that combines web browsing, email management, newsgroup reading, IRC communication, HTML editing, and DOM inspection into a single powerful platform. This all-in-one approach makes it an attractive alternative to managing multiple separate applications for your internet needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Firefox stands as one of the most trusted and widely-used web browsers globally, offering robust security features, privacy protection, and exceptional performance for Rocky GNU/Linux users. As an enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, Rocky GNU/Linux 10 provides multiple pathways to install Firefox, ensuring users can choose the method that best suits their technical requirements and system configurations.
ID Root ☛ Touch Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
The touch command is a fundamental utility in GNU/Linux that serves two primary purposes: creating empty files and updating timestamps of existing files. While seemingly simple, this versatile command offers system administrators and GNU/Linux users powerful capabilities for file management and automation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VMware on AlmaLinux 10
VMware Workstation Pro stands as the gold standard for desktop virtualization, enabling system administrators and IT professionals to run multiple operating systems simultaneously on a single machine. AlmaLinux 10, with its enterprise-grade stability and RHEL compatibility, provides an excellent foundation for hosting VMware virtualization solutions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telegram on Manjaro
Telegram has emerged as one of the most popular messaging platforms for users who prioritize security, privacy, and cross-platform functionality. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users, installing Telegram offers a seamless communication experience that integrates well with their operating system.
Rethinking my keyboard shortcuts (part 1)
You might have noticed that Plasma keyboard shortcuts have been changing recently with the aim to have everything KWin/Plasma be
Meta+Something.
Now, I tend to redefine most of the default shortcuts, so this didn’t affect my workspace directly, but I liked the idea to have different modifiers used depending on the category of /thing/ for which I’m creating a shortcut.