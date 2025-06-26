news
Audiocasts/Shows: Risky Business, Linux in 2025, FLOSS Weekly, and DNS
-
RiskyBiz ☛ Risky Business #797 -- Stuxnet vs Massive Ordnance Penetrators - Risky Business Media
We roll our eyes over the “16 billion credentials” leak hitting mainstream news
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Linux in 2025: Less Software, Less Features, Less Tested... & Slower
Big Tech & the major GNU/Linux foundations are driving Desktop GNU/Linux into the ditch.
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 838: AtomVM And The Full Stack Elixir Developer
This week Jonathan chats with Davide Bettio and Paul Guyot about AtomVM! Why Elixir on embedded? And how!? And what is a full stack Elixir developer, anyways? Watch to find out!
-
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] Downloading the root
Geoff Huston discusses the DNS root zone and how query load at the root could be reduced by using trusted local copies of the zone.