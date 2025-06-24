If you have a Steam Deck, or you've installed SteamOS on another brand of handheld like the Lenovo Legion Go or ASUS ROG Ally, you might have encountered an issue where game downloads to your SD card are painfully slow. Like pre-broadband slow. So what gives?

While I can't tell you exactly why this happens, it seems you and I are not the only ones that have this problem. Luckily a fix has been lurking out there on various forums for years now, and I think it's time to bring it out into the light.