[Older] HowTo Geek ☛ How to Fix Slow SD Card Downloads on SteamOS
If you have a Steam Deck, or you've installed SteamOS on another brand of handheld like the Lenovo Legion Go or ASUS ROG Ally, you might have encountered an issue where game downloads to your SD card are painfully slow. Like pre-broadband slow. So what gives?
While I can't tell you exactly why this happens, it seems you and I are not the only ones that have this problem. Luckily a fix has been lurking out there on various forums for years now, and I think it's time to bring it out into the light.
Andy Bell ☛ CSS Color Functions
I appreciate how detailed the guide is on colour spaces, colour functions, the relative colour syntax and loads of links out to good content on the site about colours.
David Mead ☛ Can your terminal do emojis? How big?
The way it works is you use the DECDHL (DEC Double-Height Line) escapes, to change the "style" of the whole line, it then uses a bigger font of which one line is the top half, the next line is the bottom half. (Based on how pixelated it is I think the VT100 just scales up the normal font.)
Ivan ☛ Using Wireshark to reverse-engineer a USB device
A couple of months ago I bought the Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock, the latest and greatest in USB-hub-with-RGB-LEDs-and-hooks-for-gadgets technology. This invention unfortunately only supports the real gamer operating systems of Windows and macOS, which necessitated the development of a Linux driver.
Previously, I set up a Windows VM for the purposes of reverse-engineering the protocol used by this device, which was frankly way more complicated than it needed to be. Today we’re going to actually set up the tracing and see what we can glean from a cursory look.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
System monitoring forms the backbone of effective GNU/Linux server administration. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, as an enterprise-grade distribution, demands robust monitoring tools that provide real-time insights into system performance and resource utilization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GLPI on Fedora 42
GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) stands as one of the most powerful open-source IT asset management and helpdesk solutions available today. This comprehensive IT service management platform revolutionizes how organizations track, manage, and maintain their technology infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireshark on Manjaro
Wireshark stands as one of the most powerful and widely-used network protocol analyzers available today. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users interested in network analysis, security testing, or troubleshooting connectivity issues, installing Wireshark provides essential capabilities for deep packet inspection and network monitoring.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pi-hole on Linux Mint 22
Pi-hole stands as one of the most effective network-level ad blocking solutions available today, transforming your Linux Mint 22 system into a powerful DNS sinkhole that eliminates advertisements, trackers, and malicious content before they reach any device on your network.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Floorp Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Floorp Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The landscape of web browsers continues to evolve as users seek alternatives that prioritize privacy, performance, and customization. Among the emerging contenders, Floorp stands out as a compelling Firefox-based browser that promises enhanced speed and advanced features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP Stack on AlmaLinux 10. Setting up a robust web development environment requires the right combination of technologies. The LEMP stack represents one of the most powerful and efficient web server configurations available today.
-
Linux Hint ☛ 10 Bash Scripts to Automate Daily GNU/Linux SysAdmin Tasks
Daily tasks to automate for a SysAdmin are: package, network, firewall, service, etc. Read this article for practical demonstrations of these scripts.
-
TecMint ☛ Set Up Incremental Backups with rsync and cron on Linux
In this guide, I’ll show you how to schedule incremental backups using rsync and cron. I’ll explain what incremental backups are, how rsync works under the hood, and how to automate the whole process with cron.