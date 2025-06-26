Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 2 is Now Available to Download

news

Last month Canonical’s engineers announced plans to change development builds building through greater automated testing and build reproducibility, creating new OS images faster and ‘with little to no human intervention.’

It’s a passive-sounding approach that is technically pragmatic.

New build systems processes and workflow integrations that are transparent, amendable and auditable could mean volunteers spend less time doing menial checks and more time building new things.

It also may mean that major issues that might prove “blockers” to release get found much sooner in the. development cycle. Prior, big issues only tend to be uncovered in the later beta stages of testing when more community volunteers feel comfortable to start testing.