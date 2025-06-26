BSD Leftovers

In the above chart, we see the performance difference when a FreeBSD 13 VM is migrated from a ZVOL back end to a raw file back end. It is not a subtle difference–the raw file is more than twice as fast as the ZVOL at easy 1MiB random I/O workloads, and over six times faster on more challenging 4K I/O!

Raw files also offer a performance boost above .qcow2 files, but the difference is not as stark. An empty .qcow2 file will typically perform at about half the speed of a raw file, but a fully-allocated .qcow2 file performs essentially the same.