BSD Leftovers
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ IPv6 and proxying on DragonFly – DragonFly BSD Digest
(This was back in May, and I missed posting it before.)
Undeadly ☛ Call for testing: bge/bnx/iavf/igc/ix/ixl/ngbe/pcn: ifq_restart() fix
In a fediverse post, Stefan Sperling (stsp@) asks for testing of a potential fix for a problem affecting a number of network interface drivers (namely bge, bnx, iavf, igc, ix, ixl, ngbe and pcn), pointing to a message on tech@ with the subject bge/bnx/iavf/igc/ix/ixl/ngbe/pcn: ifq_restart() fix that reads
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees 0.114 released
Version 0.114 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated): [...]
Klara ☛ ZFS in Virtualization: Storage Backend for the Pros - Klara Systems
In the above chart, we see the performance difference when a FreeBSD 13 VM is migrated from a ZVOL back end to a raw file back end. It is not a subtle difference–the raw file is more than twice as fast as the ZVOL at easy 1MiB random I/O workloads, and over six times faster on more challenging 4K I/O!
Raw files also offer a performance boost above .qcow2 files, but the difference is not as stark. An empty .qcow2 file will typically perform at about half the speed of a raw file, but a fully-allocated .qcow2 file performs essentially the same.