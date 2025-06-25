news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, OpenWrt, Librem, ESP32
Thibault Martin: Why is my Raspberry Pi 4 too slow as a server?
I self-host services on a beefy server in a datacenter. Every night, Kopia performs a backup of my volumes and sends the result to a s3 bucket in Scaleway's Parisian datacenter.
The VPS is expensive, and I want to move my services to a Raspberry Pi at home. Before actually moving the services I wanted to see how the Raspberry Pi would handle them with real life data. To do so, I downloaded kopia on the Raspberry Pi, connected it to the my s3 bucket in Scaleway's datacenter, and attempted to restore the data from a snapshot of a 2.8GB volume.
Uwe Kleine-König: Temperature and humitidy sensor on OpenWrt
I have a SHT3x humidity and temperature sensor connected to the i2c bus of my Turris Omnia that runs OpenWrt.
Purism ☛ Why Purism Manufactures Electronics in the USA
Purism manufactures the electronics of our Liberty Phone and Librem Key at our facility in the US for the following reasons: [...]
CNX Software ☛ ESPHome 2025.6.0 adds ESP32-P4 and OpenThread support
The ESPHome 2025.6.0 open-source firmware was released on June 18, 2025, with ESP32-P4 support and an initial OpenThread implementation for ESP32-C6 and ESP32-H2 SoCs, thanks to an upgrade to the ESP-IDF framework to version 5.3.2. The developers note that support for ESP32-C6, ESP32-H2, and ESP32-P4 is still being refined, and some components may not yet be fully compatible with these chips, but additional component updates are planned for ESPHome 2025.7.0 next month.