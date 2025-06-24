MuseAmp (Music + Amplifier) is an audio level normalizer/amplifier similar to the Windows software “MP3Gain” that makes your audio files play at the same normalized audio level.

It can either directly change your audio files to make them louder or simply apply a ReplayGain 2.0 standard tag to your files so your audio player of choice knows what audio level to play the file at. It currently only supports MP3 and FLAC files as those are the most commonly used file types.

This is free and open source software.