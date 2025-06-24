news
Free and Open Source Software
MuseAmp is an audio normalizer for MP3/FLAC - LinuxLinks
MuseAmp (Music + Amplifier) is an audio level normalizer/amplifier similar to the Windows software “MP3Gain” that makes your audio files play at the same normalized audio level.
It can either directly change your audio files to make them louder or simply apply a ReplayGain 2.0 standard tag to your files so your audio player of choice knows what audio level to play the file at. It currently only supports MP3 and FLAC files as those are the most commonly used file types.
This is free and open source software.
minesVIiper is a minesweeper clone with mouse and VT220 support - LinuxLinks
minesVIiper is a minesweeper clone with mouse and VT220 support. It runs in the terminal and can be controlled by either vi style keybindings, or the mouse.
This is free and open source software.
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
The Orange Pi RV2 is a low cost RISC-V single board computer designed to be an affordable option for those interested in exploring RISC-V technology. We write a lot about open source software. But open source hardware is just as exciting. I’m testing the 4GB RAM model which is available for around £37. Impressive considering the feature set of the board.
For this article in the series, I’ll focus on the power consumption of the Orange Pi RV2. I’ll see how the Orange Pi RV2 compares to a few other mini PCs which cost considerably more (even taking into account the cost of a case and power supply).
The chart below shows the power consumption of the Orange Pi RV2 (“RV2“) compared to the Raspberry Pi 5 (“RPI5”), as well as a few Intel mini PCs with the following CPUs (“N95”, “N100”, and “i7-1360P”).
Let’s start with power consumption when the computers are idle.
Flrig is a transceiver control program - LinuxLinks
Flrig is a transceiver control program designed to be used either stand alone or as an adjunct to fldigi.
This is free and open source software.