posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2025



Quoting: XLibre Proposed as Fedora's New Default X11 Server —

Well, this one really caught me off guard. As you probably know, after the dramatic fork of the Xorg server into a new project called XLibre—led by the developer who’s been its most active contributor in recent years—the open-source community was buzzing with intense debate. And now, there’s another twist in the story.

Fedora Linux (eventually) may soon replace its aging Xorg X11 server with a more actively maintained alternative. A new proposal, dubbed X11Libre, suggests swapping out the current xorg-x11-xserver package for X11Libre (XLibre), targeted for Fedora 43, scheduled for release in late October.

However, while the change promises better maintenance and new features, it hasn’t been without controversy, largely due to the upstream maintainer’s contentious reputation.