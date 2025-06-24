news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Wind River Linux, and More
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Amiga 4000 Repair: This one was just weird
I was recently sent an Amiga 4000 motherboard repair. It should have been quite straightforward, but as we will see, not everything went to plan. The Motherboard The motherboard has had minor battery repairs in the past, and was working.
-
Hackaday ☛ Modern Tech Meets Retro 7-Segment
At one point in time mechanical seven segment displays were ubiquitous, over time many places have replaced them with other types of displays. [Sebastian] has a soft spot for these old mechanically actuated displays and has built an open-source 7-segment display with some very nice features.
-
Hackaday ☛ Head To Print Head: CNC Vs FDM
It’s a question new makers often ask: “Should I start with a CNC machine or a 3D Printer?”– or, once you have both, every project gets the question “Should I use my CNC or 3D printer?” — and the answer is to both is, of course, “it depends”. In the video embedded below by [NeedItMakeIt] you can see a head-to-head comparison for one specific product he makes, CRATER, a magnetic, click-together stacking tray for tabletop gaming. (He says tabletop gaming, but we think these would be very handy in the shop, too.)
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #503 - Steampunky builds, radio frequency detection, and an inspiring medical project
Also featuring a new cohort of Raspberry Pi Pico projects by Cornell University’s electrical and computer engineering students Howdy, There was a super broad spread of Raspberry Pi News this week. One of our Hey Hi (AI) engineers, Dave Bell, did a show-and-tell with all the creations that have been taking up his spare time lately. They've got clicky keys and Nixie tubes and all sorts.
-
Business Wire ☛ Leading Manufacturer Nidec Selects Wind River Linux for Secure Development of AI-Driven Data Center Cooling System
Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Nidec, the world's leading integrated motor manufacturer, has selected Wind River Linux for the secure development of its latest AI-driven data center liquid-cooling system.
-
Nidec chooses Wind River Linux for AI data center cooling system
With the rise of AI servers, data centers must process vast amounts of data, leading to increased power consumption and heat generation. As a result, high-capacity liquid cooling systems are becoming a critical alternative to conventional air cooling.
-
Hackster ☛ Driver’s Ed for Linux
A long-standing joke in the Linux community is that this year is finally the year of Linux on the desktop. As a long-time user of Linux, I find it easy to fall for this prediction year after year because of how far the user-friendliness of the interface has come. But alas, when you look just beneath that shiny veneer, Linux is still a complex beast. When the year of Linux on the desktop does finally arrive, Grandma might be able to check her AOL email on Ubuntu, but this is not that year.