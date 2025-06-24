KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

Based on Alpine Linux 3.22, postmarketOS 25.06 comes with support for the systemd init system, the GNOME 48, KDE Plasma Mobile 6.3.5, Phosh 0.47.0, and Sxmo 1.17.1 graphical interfaces, and a new os-installer UI to make installing postmarketOS a lot easier from a computer.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The biggest change in the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 release is support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol, which can be used for both net-to-net and host-to-net (Roadwarrior) VPN connections.

qBittorrent 5.1.1 is here almost two months after qBittorrent 5.1 to improve support for Wayland sessions for Linux users who encountered issues with the preview not opening, as well as to add a fallback for the random number generator for Linux systems.

Highlights of Firefox 140 include a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs) to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view.

GIMP 3.2 promises new features like theme colors for Brush, Font, and Palette, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic match of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Still powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 release adds the dhcpcd-base package in the live system as a replacement for the deprecated dhclient package, adds krb5-user and libsasl2-modules-gssapi-mit in the live packages list, and adds the ldap-utils package in the live system.

news

KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 24, 2025



Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.

KDE Plasma 6.4.1 also improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager by trimming all whitespace on the search field to prevent errors when copy-pasting text that ends in a space, improving the list views to be properly navigable with the keyboard, and fixing the “Missing Backends” section in the Settings window that prevented it from working correctly.

Read on