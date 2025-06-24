news
KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.
KDE Plasma 6.4.1 also improves the Plasma Discover graphical package manager by trimming all whitespace on the search field to prevent errors when copy-pasting text that ends in a space, improving the list views to be properly navigable with the keyboard, and fixing the “Missing Backends” section in the Settings window that prevented it from working correctly.