news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025



Quoting: Samsung A54, One UI 7.0 & Android 15 update —

It is time to bring this review to an end. Let's start with good things. The One UI 7.0 update was fast and trouble-free. The new Android 15 (plus Samsung polish) mostly looks better than before. The performance is quite good. The battery seems a tad more optimized, although I need a bit more data. My privacy configuration was not harmed. By and large, this is a very pleasant surprise, and the most painless part of my 18-month-long ordeal of using the A54 smartphone. You see, I'm all fair and unbiased, when deserved.

Now, predictably, Samsung added a bunch of unnecessary modern crap to the phone, including a bunch of apps, plus some settings that, if left in their default state, may and can be used for easier data collection and profiling of the end user. Gemini feels like a completely unnecessary thing. Samsung apps remain annoying and inferior to stock Google stuff. The ecosystem is still not as quiet as it ought to be. Lastly, a message to Google developers out there, please take into account there are 200+ countries and territories out there, some of whom do not have a president, and definitely not THE president. A bit less geocultural egocentrism would go a long way toward creating a sense that ALL people ought to be treated with respect and fairness.

All in all, though, this is my most favorite Samsung A54 experience so far. It's not wonderful, but I don't have the urge to smash the phone with the hammer as I normally do. A high endorsement from a curmudgeon. See you later, world citizens and netizens.