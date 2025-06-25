news
Games: Fortress Connected, OCCT, Steam Deck, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Merging the worlds of Half-Life 2, Left 4 Dead and TF2 - Fortress Connected is coming to Steam
The total mash-up mod Fortress Connected has been announced for a Steam release where the worlds of Half-Life 2, Left 4 Dead and Team Fortress 2 collide.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stress-testing toolkit OCCT arrives on Steam with Linux and Steam Deck support
If you wish to stress-test your Linux PC or your Steam Deck, it's now easier than ever thanks to OCCT. It released on Steam today with Native Linux support and a special optimized version for Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ REMATCH is the perfect competitive game for Steam Deck
I've been after a competitive game for a while for the Steam Deck and it certainly looks like REMATCH fits the bill.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Midnight Riff is a free new rhythm roguelike to vibe with
Another free game release for you. Midnight Riff is a rhythm roguelike where you have to jam with the music to deal damage and win battles. Seems like a nice little one for fans of rhythm games and want to try something a bit different.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The criminally overlooked turn-based roguelike shoot-em-up Glass Cannon just got a lot bigger
It should be criminal for a game as good as Glass Cannon to see so few players and Steam reviews, because it's simply awesome.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Time-stopping Pac-Man like survivor game Maze Mice gets a big upgrade
Maze Mice is getting ready to leave Early Access - that was fast. A major update for this survivor game that blends time-stopping Pac-Man features is out now. From the same developer as Luck be a Landlord.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Billiards roguelike Drop Pockets arrives in August
Combining the classic game of Billiards with various news rules and roguelike features, Drop Pockets is set to arrive on August 8th. Developer Children of Madness has a demo up for it on the Steam page, and it has Native Linux support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Serenity Forge Humble Bundle has more great games for cheaps
Build up your game collection with the Serenity Forge Humble Bundle. As usual from GamingOnLinux we'll provide you with the expected compatibility for Steam Deck, SteamOS / Linux including ProtonDB ratings.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamWorld Dig is free to claim and keep, with later games heavily discounted
Need a free game? You can currently claim SteamWorld Dig to keep for a limited time, and the later games in the series have heavy discounts.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck OLED back in stock in the US / Canada
After some supply chain issues that put both the Steam Deck OLED models out of stock for the US and Canada, they're now back.