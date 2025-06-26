GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

Accessibility features and the work that goes into developing those features often tend to be overlooked and are poorly understood by all but the people who actually depend on such features. At Fedora's annual developer conference, Flock, Lukáš Tyrychtr sought to improve understanding and raise awareness about accessibility with his session on accessibility barriers and screen-reader functionality in GNOME. His talk provided rare insight into the world of using and developing open-source software for visually-impaired users—including landing important accessibility improvements in the latest GNOME release.

I did not attend Flock, which was held in Prague from June 5 to June 8. However, I was able to watch the talk shortly after it was given via the recording of the live stream from the event. Slides from the talk have not yet been published.