posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025



Your only obligations are the promises you make - Duck Alignment Academy

One of the realities of creating open source software is that people will come along and say you must do something. Often, this happens to be a something that’s very valuable to them. If you’re lucky, they’ll help you do it. Much of the time, though, that’s not the case. But no matter what users or best practices say, the “O” in “FOSS” still does not stand for “obligation”. Unless you’ve committed to doing something, you don’t have to do it.

One good example is having a process for people to privately report security bugs. This is widely accepted as a best practice because it allows for vulnerabilities to be fixed before they’re broadly known. Although this doesn’t entirely eliminate the possibility of a bad actor taking advantage of the vulnerability, it reduces the risk. But that process adds overhead for maintainers, and it puts them in a position to make a fix by a particular deadline. For volunteer maintainers in particular, this can overwhelm the rest of the project work.