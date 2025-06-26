news
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Faugus Launcher is a simple and lightweight app for running games using UMU-Launcher - LinuxLinks
Faugus Launcher is a simple and lightweight app for running games using UMU-Launcher.
This is free and open source software.
pa is a simple password manager - LinuxLinks
pa is a simple password manager. Encryption support is provided via age. It’s written in portable posix shell.
It’s pronounced “pah” – as in “papa”.
Freesweep is a console minesweeper-style game - LinuxLinks
Freesweep is a console minesweeper-style game for Unix-like systems.
The ncurses library is preferred, but standard System V curses will work almost perfectly. Features include boards up to 1024×1024, saving and loading of boards, shared and individual “best times” files, and color.
Intehill 16" 3K Touchscreen U16ZT Portable Monitor Review - LinuxLinks
The ultra-lightweight and slim Intehill U16ZT is very easy to set up, courtesy of its single USB Type-C connection. Out of the box, the monitor works with every Linux system I’ve got (and I have many) and is completely plug-and-play. To get started with the monitor, it simply plugs directly into a USB Type-C port on any Linux computer, and it should instantly be recognized. The single cable also gives touchscreen support powered by the Realtek 2275 chip.
For most of my evaluation, I’ve used it as a dual monitor though, connecting a variety of devices including desktop PCs, laptops, mini PCs, as well as single board computers including the Orange Pi 5 Max and Orange Pi 5 Ultra, and the Raspberry Pi 5. Sadly my RISC-V single board computers (Orange Pi RV2 and Banana Pi BPI-F3) can only output 1080p, and so cannot utilize the monitor’s full resolution of 3072×1920. And some of my devices (including all the single board computers) lack a Type-C port so I need to use HDMI, a power cable, and a USB cable for touch support.
Fldigi - modem program for most of the digital modes used by radio amateurs - LinuxLinks
Fldigi can also control a transceiver using Hamlib or RigCAT I/O, perform online or cdrom QRZ queries, log QSOs with the built-in logbook or Xlog, and send reception reports to the PSK Automatic Propagation Reporter.
Lwan is an experimental, scalable, high performance HTTP server - LinuxLinks
Lwan is a lightweight asynchronous multi-threaded event-based web server.
Lwan was until recently just a personal research effort that focused mostly on building a solid infrastructure for a lightweight and speedy web server.
With its low disk and memory footprints, it’s suitable to be used from embedded devices to robust servers. Both static and dynamic content can be served, as it can also be used as a library. Dynamic content can be generated by code written in either C or Lua.
Its simple architecture and tiny source code guarantees the entire code base can be easily grokked.
