Free and Open Source Software, and Review

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now

Firefox 141 appears to be a small release that only promises to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer require a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager. Another new feature in Firefox 141 looks to be the ability to drag a tab to your pinned tabs tray to pin it, or drag it out to unpin it.

KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.

Internet Society

How Policy Experts Run the Internet

The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

LinuxGizmos.com

Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

Free and Open Source Software, and Review

4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself

  
KDE Plasma 6.4 is here with quite a few new features and improvements

 
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
Some LF openwash

 
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins

  
WP news

 
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools

  
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.

 
Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 140 ESR open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on June 24th, 2025.


  
 


 
3 things Linux needs to have before I can make the swap

  
I also had the pleasure of working with Linux extensively

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Samsung A54, One UI 7.0 & Android 15 update

  
The new Android 15 (plus Samsung polish) mostly looks better than before

 
DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

  
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems

 
SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

  
This enables integration into a range of embedded Linux and Android environments

 
Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

  
According to Libre Computer, Fedora 42 Live boots successfully on both devices

 
Your only obligations are the promises you make

  
One of the realities of creating open source software is that people will come along and say you must do something

 
LWN Articles on Kernel

  
Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now

  
With Firefox 140 promoted to the stable channel as the latest ESR (Extended Support Release), Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 141, to the beta channel for public testing.

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
FSF and GNU Leftovers

  
Web Browsers: Browser Choice Alliance, Chawan, Tor Browser, Mozilla Addons

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, OpenWrt, Librem, ESP32

  
KDE: Kwin, Moving From Vista 10, and "First Run Experience Progress"

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Matters, and More

  
today's howtos

  
today's leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
KDE Slick New ‘First Run’ Setup Tool Taking Shape

  
Setting up a new device with KDE Plasma will soon be improved

 
Look at what we've achieved together

  
When the Free Software Foundation (FSF) began forty years ago

 
XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server

  
Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Games: Fortress Connected, OCCT, Steam Deck, and More

  
Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility

  
Fedora targets Fedora 44 to remove i686 packages and multilib support

 
ELValidated Announced

  
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default

  
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default

 
Android Leftovers

  
Hyprland Launches Subscription Plan to Sustain Development

  
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
From Windows to Freedom: How Zorin OS 18 Makes Migrating to Linux Seamless

  
In today’s digital landscape, where privacy, customization, and performance matter more than ever

 
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns

  
The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
About Plasma’s X11 session

  
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.

 
KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
today's leftovers

  
Red Hat, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux Leftovers

  
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Dead Internet Theory

  
Games: Game Preservation, Godot, Steam Deck, and More

  
Operating Systems: DESQview/X, openKylin, and More

  
Web Browsers Leftovers

  
PostgreSQL: pgSCV 0.14.1 Released and PGDay UK 2025

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Wind River Linux, and More

  
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features

  
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.

 
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10

  
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons

 
Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3

  
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol

  
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.

 
Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06

  
The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers and More

  
today's howtos

  
Oracle Linux and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Among Others

  
Android Leftovers

  
DietPi 9.14 Adds GZDoom, Expands Support to Orange Pi 5 Ultra

  
DietPi 9.14, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, lands with new Orange Pi 5 Ultra images

 
I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away

  
As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life

 
How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide

  
Everything you need to switch successfully from Windows to Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software, and many more

  
Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

  
Banana Pi notes that the platform is fully open source and supports Linux-based environments including Yocto and Armbian

 
This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy

  
I could easily see myself defaulting to Securonis when I need serious security

 
Games: Dune, Civilization VII, and More

  
