Free and Open Source Software, and Review

The ultra-lightweight and slim Intehill U16ZT is very easy to set up, courtesy of its single USB Type-C connection. Out of the box, the monitor works with every Linux system I’ve got (and I have many) and is completely plug-and-play. To get started with the monitor, it simply plugs directly into a USB Type-C port on any Linux computer, and it should instantly be recognized. The single cable also gives touchscreen support powered by the Realtek 2275 chip.

For most of my evaluation, I’ve used it as a dual monitor though, connecting a variety of devices including desktop PCs, laptops, mini PCs, as well as single board computers including the Orange Pi 5 Max and Orange Pi 5 Ultra, and the Raspberry Pi 5. Sadly my RISC-V single board computers (Orange Pi RV2 and Banana Pi BPI-F3) can only output 1080p, and so cannot utilize the monitor’s full resolution of 3072×1920. And some of my devices (including all the single board computers) lack a Type-C port so I need to use HDMI, a power cable, and a USB cable for touch support.