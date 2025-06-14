news
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
Up to half of employees at Denmark’s Ministry of Digital Affairs will be switched to (an unspecified version of) Linux in place of Windows, and move from Office 365 to the leading open source productivity suite LibreOffice.
Denmark’s minister of digitisation, Caroline Stage Olsen, confirmed the migration is in progress to Danish media outlet Politiken (paywalled), adding that if all goes well the whole ministry will switch to using open source software by the autumn.
The move is being made to action the Danish government’s ‘digitalisation strategy’ which is making ‘digital sovereignty’ a priority for all government departments. Denmark, like many countries, wants to have greater control over its own digital infrastructure, data, and cloud services.
Of course, making the switch is one thing, whether it sticks another — something Olsen herself notes.
Denmark's Minister for Digital Affairs, Caroline Stage, tells Politiken that "digital sovereignty" is now a priority under the ministry's new four-year digitalization strategy.