Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default

The official Ubuntu flavour, which ships with the KDE Plasma desktop environment and associated technologies, will only provide a Wayland display session for new installs in Kubuntu 25.10, released on October 9 2025.

The decision isn’t that unexpected and mirrors news that Ubuntu 25.10 is Wayland-only (though that’s because GNOME developers upstream are in the process of removing code which lets GNOME Shell run on Xorg/X11).

KDE developers also plan to eventually phase out X11 support (but no firm deadline, but possible by the time KDE Plasma 7 rolls around). They split Wayland and X11 code into separate packages in the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 release.

Kubuntu’s Rik Mills has clarified its display server protocol plans for the next release, telling a user who asked if X11 sessions would be removed...