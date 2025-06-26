news

Modicia OS: Multimedia-Focused Linux With Flair - FOSS Force

In the grand scheme of things, the ideal Linux distro would be all things to all people right out of the box. No additions, no tweaks. Just a distro that works, and works well, for everyone having the benefit of using it.

But in the real world, some distros are more–let’s say for the sake of argument–specialized.

For example, if you are a video maker, musician, or a graphic designer, a distro like Modicia O.S. (typically styled all uppercase) might be just what the proverbial doctor ordered.

Modicia, an Italian distro primarily designed for multimedia professionals and enthusiasts, has been around since 1998. While it is not for the faint of heart, it is also forgiving to a fault. The project is based in Monza, Italy, and founded by Marco Mariani. It’s goal, according to its website, “is to provide a complete and optimized operating system with a rich set of pre-installed software for creative activities.”