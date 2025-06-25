news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Manpage: ssh-import-id - retrieve one or more public keys from a public keyserver and append them to the current
ssh-import-id - retrieve one or more public keys from a public keyserver and append them to the current user's authorized_keys file (or some other specified file)
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Peter Eisentraut ☛ Waiting for SQL:202y: Vectors
Vectors are a popular topic for databases now, related to LLM and “AI” use cases. There is lots of information about this out there; I’m going to keep it simple here and just aim to describe the new SQL features. The basic idea is that you have some relational data in tables, let’s say textual product descriptions, or perhaps images. And then you run this data through … something?, an LLM? — this part is not covered by SQL at the moment — and you get a back vectors. And the idea is that vectors that are mathematically close to each other represent semantically similar data. So where before an application might have searched for “matching” things by just string equality or pattern matching or full-text search, it could now match semantically. Many database management systems have added support for this now, so it makes sense to standardize some of the common parts.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ New LibreOffice merchandise is here!
Get cool LibreOffice merchandise – and support our projects and community!
Education
Arduino ☛ Arduino Cloud Café: Teach real coding concepts with Arduino AI Assistant
Join Andrea Richetta, Principal Product Evangelist at Arduino, and Roxana Escobedo, EDU Product Marketing Specialist, for a special Arduino Cloud Café live webinar on July 7th at 5PM CET.
Standards/Consortia
Nathaniel Snelgrove ☛ Nathan Snelgrove | The slow removal of SCSS from my projects
Beyond that, here are the last couple things I need to not need SCSS anymore: [...]
