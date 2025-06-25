Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Vectors are a popular topic for databases now, related to LLM and “AI” use cases. There is lots of information about this out there; I’m going to keep it simple here and just aim to describe the new SQL features. The basic idea is that you have some relational data in tables, let’s say textual product descriptions, or perhaps images. And then you run this data through … something?, an LLM? — this part is not covered by SQL at the moment — and you get a back vectors. And the idea is that vectors that are mathematically close to each other represent semantically similar data. So where before an application might have searched for “matching” things by just string equality or pattern matching or full-text search, it could now match semantically. Many database management systems have added support for this now, so it makes sense to standardize some of the common parts.