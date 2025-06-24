Free and Open Source Software, and many more

news
Gameeky - create and explore cooperative games - LinuxLinks
Gameeky lets young learners and educators create and explore cooperative games and learning experiences.
lstr - fast, minimalist directory tree viewer - LinuxLinks
lstr is a fast, minimalist directory tree viewer. Inspired by the command line program tree, with a powerful interactive mode.
lstree - ls in tree form - LinuxLinks
lstree is a wrapper script around ls to display a nice tree structure.
This is free and open source software. It’s not maintained but still works.
Benchmarking the Banana Pi BPI-F3 Single Board Computer - LinuxLinks
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Banana Pi BPI-F3 Single Board Computer running Linux.
In this article I benchmark the Banana Pi BPI-F3 and compare it to other single board computers as well as an N100 Mini PC. The tests are run using the Phoronix Test Suite.
What’s the rationale of benchmarking the Banana Pi BPI-F3 against an N100? Simple! This series is looking at using the BPI-F3 as a desktop machine, and the N100 is a hugely popular Intel processor found in many low-cost mini PCs.
TeleSculptor - transforms aerial videos and images into Geospatial 3D models - LinuxLinks
TeleSculptor’s flexible plugin architecture allows developers to reconfigure or swap out any algorithm in the pipeline for custom implementations. It is both an end-user application and a research platform.
TeleSculptor has its origins in a software project developed as “MAP-Tk”, the Motion-imagery Aerial Photogrammetry Toolkit. The original software was not an end user application but a collection of developer tools and libraries. As the software evolved, it developed a graphical application that we now call TeleSculptor. At the same time, the software libraries of MAP-Tk were reorganized into a new, broader toolkit called KWIVER (Kitware Image and Video Exploitation and Retrieval). So, the original MAP-Tk has dissolved away leaving behind a TeleSculptor application powered by KWIVER. However, some uses of the name MAP-Tk may persist for historical reasons.
OpenLiteSpeed - HTTP server - LinuxLinks
OpenLiteSpeed is a high-performance, lightweight, HTTP server. OpenLiteSpeed combines speed, security, scalability, optimization and simplicity in one friendly open-source package.
