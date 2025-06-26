Other Sites
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!
Firefox 141 appears to be a small release that only promises to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer require a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager. Another new feature in Firefox 141 looks to be the ability to drag a tab to your pinned tabs tray to pin it, or drag it out to unpin it.
Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.
Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.
Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.
Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025
Attack dogs are all "bark"; because they have no actual "bite"
Links for the day
Another new low and low blow
Think of it as GAFAM or "Meta"
Please avoid linking to WebProNews
5RB deserves to know and the matter shall be properly reported in due course (when the time is right)
Since inauguration day the Austrian people have adopted more and more of GNU/Linux
Wayland pushers are fast becoming like "Rust People"
So far this year we've kept all the promises
The 'new' BetaNews won't be about journalism. It's trying to sell things.
We'll soon see the 9th or 10th wave of Microsoft layoffs in 2025 alone
"Slopwatch" continues today because we have many new examples
Links for the day
Mr. Fagioli even had slop about a dead Torvalds (hypothetical) as clickbait
Do not form on opinion on Wayland based on politics
My wife has long complained about "Linux bloggers" keeping quiet and thus passive about a growing problem: slop
Google is circling down the drain and Google News too is hopeless
Is Slashdot next?
LinkedIn is just a failed acquisition of Microsoft. It causes losses and debt.
Links for the day
His last talk in Europe attracted about 400-450 people
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC logs for Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
The world needs to know what happened
BetaNews is basically defunct. Nobody writes there anymore.
With mass layoffs at Microsoft the world would be much better
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
- On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
- WP news
- Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
- Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
- Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
- Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 140 ESR open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on June 24th, 2025.
- Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility
- Fedora targets Fedora 44 to remove i686 packages and multilib support
- Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
- Some LF openwash
- Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default
- Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default
- Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now
- With Firefox 140 promoted to the stable channel as the latest ESR (Extended Support Release), Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 141, to the beta channel for public testing.
- Here's How to Move the Chrome Address Bar to the Bottom of Android Phone Screens
- KDE Slick New ‘First Run’ Setup Tool Taking Shape
- Setting up a new device with KDE Plasma will soon be improved
- Look at what we've achieved together
- When the Free Software Foundation (FSF) began forty years ago
- XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server
- Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre
- Google’s Android XR glasses are called ‘Martha’ in Pixel Watch-like companion app
- Hyprland Launches Subscription Plan to Sustain Development
- Hyprland stays fully open source
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- From Windows to Freedom: How Zorin OS 18 Makes Migrating to Linux Seamless
- In today’s digital landscape, where privacy, customization, and performance matter more than ever
- GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
- The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.
- About Plasma’s X11 session
- X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.
- KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
- Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
- A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
- Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
- Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
- This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10
- Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons
- Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3
- rc3 is out
- IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
- Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06
- The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS
- Android Auto 14.7 delivers the final prep for light theme, rolling out now in beta
- DietPi 9.14 Adds GZDoom, Expands Support to Orange Pi 5 Ultra
- DietPi 9.14, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, lands with new Orange Pi 5 Ultra images
- I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away
- As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life
- How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide
- Everything you need to switch successfully from Windows to Linux
- Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor
- Banana Pi notes that the platform is fully open source and supports Linux-based environments including Yocto and Armbian
- This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy
- I could easily see myself defaulting to Securonis when I need serious security
