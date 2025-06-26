Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

How Policy Experts Run the Internet

The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

9to5Linux

Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now

Firefox 141 appears to be a small release that only promises to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer require a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager. Another new feature in Firefox 141 looks to be the ability to drag a tab to your pinned tabs tray to pin it, or drag it out to unpin it.

KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.

LinuxGizmos.com

DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025

Little white dog enjoying life

Updated This Past Day

  1. Why Techrights Cannot be Vilified (and Instead It Gets SLAPPed Repeatedly by Microsoft People)
    Attack dogs are all "bark"; because they have no actual "bite"
  2. Links 25/06/2025: Elon Musk’s Lawyers Caught Lying, WhatsApp Faces More Bans
    Links for the day
  3. Wayland Pushers Lose the Argument, Use LLM Slop and Chatbots to Make Up Arguments for IBM
    Another new low and low blow
  4. What is "MATA"?
    Think of it as GAFAM or "Meta"
  5. WebProNews is a Slopfarm
    Please avoid linking to WebProNews

    New

  6. The 'Case' of the Serial Strangler From Microsoft is a Lot of Copypasta (Maybe Also LLM Slop) From the Matthew Garrett 'Case'
    5RB deserves to know and the matter shall be properly reported in due course (when the time is right)
  7. Austrian GNU/Linux Usage Up to About 5% as More of Europe Abandons Microsoft
    Since inauguration day the Austrian people have adopted more and more of GNU/Linux
  8. Why the "Wayland People" and "Rust People" Will Lose Hearts and Minds (Same Reasons)
    Wayland pushers are fast becoming like "Rust People"
  9. 5,600 Pages/Articles Per Year
    So far this year we've kept all the promises
  10. BetaNews Beginning to Show What Its True Goals Are
    The 'new' BetaNews won't be about journalism. It's trying to sell things.
  11. Microsoft Has Lost "The War"
    We'll soon see the 9th or 10th wave of Microsoft layoffs in 2025 alone
  12. Slopwatch: A Wreck and a Dreck, "Flooding the Zone With Dreck" or Flooding the Web With Junk
    "Slopwatch" continues today because we have many new examples
  13. Links 25/06/2025: Thwarting More Software Patents, Overlap Grows Between EPO Corruption and Illegal Kangaroo Patent Courts in EU
    Links for the day
  14. Brian Fagioli Created Another Slopfarm Targeting "Linux" After BetaNews Became a Slopfarm of Phantom Accounts and Pseudonyms
    Mr. Fagioli even had slop about a dead Torvalds (hypothetical) as clickbait
  15. Wayland is Perfect, Nobody Can Escape Its Perfection! (Or Not)
    Do not form on opinion on Wayland based on politics
  16. Moral Duty for "Linux Sites" to Speak Out Against LLM Slop
    My wife has long complained about "Linux bloggers" keeping quiet and thus passive about a growing problem: slop
  17. In Recent Hours Google News Promoted at Least 3 Slopfarms That Relayed Linux Foundation Propaganda Made by Bots or LLM "Bullshit Generators" (as Dr. Stallman Dubbed Them)
    Google is circling down the drain and Google News too is hopeless
  18. Linux Journal is a Slopfarm, It's Experimenting With LLM 'Authors'
    Is Slashdot next?
  19. Microsoft LinkedIn is Dying and Many More Layoffs Are on the Way
    LinkedIn is just a failed acquisition of Microsoft. It causes losses and debt.
  20. Gemini Links 25/06/2025: Combinatorial Music and Self Hosting
    Links for the day
  21. Richard Stallman Coming Back to Europe This Autumn to Give More Talks
    His last talk in Europe attracted about 400-450 people
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, June 24, 2025
  24. Social Control Media, Technology & Catholicism: Synod on Synodality review and feedback
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  25. How Many More Women Will Managers at Microsoft Strangle and Tell to Kill Themselves (or Try to Kill)?
    The world needs to know what happened
  26. The New BetaNews: 7 New 'Articles', All of Them LLM Slop
    BetaNews is basically defunct. Nobody writes there anymore.
  27. Another "Told You So!": XBox Mass Layoffs at Microsoft (Many Recent Reports Were Chaff and Spin), Many Other Divisions Affected
    With mass layoffs at Microsoft the world would be much better
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-06-19 to 2025-06-25
    3151 /about.shtml
    2645 /n/2025/06/21/The_Microsoft_OOXML_Modus_Operandi_Throw_1_000_Pages_of_Other_P.shtml
    1152 /index.shtml
    1075 /n/2025/06/21/Formalities_Officers_FOs_at_the_EPO_Are_in_Trouble_Reveals_Inte.shtml
    1059 /irc.shtml
    864 /n/2025/06/22/The_FSF_Board_and_FSF_Beard.shtml
    857 /n/2025/06/25/Why_Techrights_Cannot_be_Vilified_and_Instead_It_Gets_SLAPPed_R.shtml
    838 /n/2025/06/19/Told_You_So_Another_Very_Large_Wave_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_Now_Co.shtml
    755 /n/2025/06/17/More_Stallmanites_Added_to_FSF_Board_and_Summer_Fundraiser_Comm.shtml
    699 /n/2025/06/20/Linux_Journal_Might_Have_Become_the_Latest_Slopfarm_Targeting_L.shtml
    679 /n/2025/06/21/1989_Free_Software_as_Open_Software_OSI_Didn_t_Coin_Open_Source.shtml
    640 /n/2025/06/20/Common_Mistake_Believing_Social_Control_Media_Will_Document_You.shtml
    606 /browse/latest.shtml
    596 /n/2025/06/20/Slopwatch_Linuxsecurity_BetaNews_and_Linux_Journal.shtml
    557 /n/2025/06/25/Why_the_Wayland_People_and_Rust_People_Will_Lose_Hearts_and_Min.shtml
    546 /n/2025/06/21/Microsoft_s_Competition_Tactics_Sabotage_GNU_Linux_Installs_Blo.shtml
    542 /n/2025/06/20/BLinks_20_06_2025_Google_Shareholder_Sues_Google_and_Google_Sue.shtml
    536 /n/2025/06/23/At_What_Point_Does_Outsourcing_Constitute_Malpractice.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
WP news
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 140 ESR open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on June 24th, 2025.
Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility
Fedora targets Fedora 44 to remove i686 packages and multilib support
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LWN Articles on Kernel
Linux pieces outside paywall
Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now
With Firefox 140 promoted to the stable channel as the latest ESR (Extended Support Release), Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 141, to the beta channel for public testing.
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
applications, distros, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Development-related picks
FSF and GNU Leftovers
mostly FSF
Web Browsers: Browser Choice Alliance, Chawan, Tor Browser, Mozilla Addons
Web-related picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, OpenWrt, Librem, ESP32
Hardware picks
KDE: Kwin, Moving From Vista 10, and "First Run Experience Progress"
KDE news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Matters, and More
some new shows/episodes
today's howtos
many howtos, mostly idroot
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Red Hat Leftovers
latest in redhat.com
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, and More
Hardware picks
Android Leftovers
Here's How to Move the Chrome Address Bar to the Bottom of Android Phone Screens
KDE Slick New ‘First Run’ Setup Tool Taking Shape
Setting up a new device with KDE Plasma will soon be improved
Look at what we've achieved together
When the Free Software Foundation (FSF) began forty years ago
XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server
Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Games: Fortress Connected, OCCT, Steam Deck, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
ELValidated Announced
by OpenELA
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Google’s Android XR glasses are called ‘Martha’ in Pixel Watch-like companion app
Hyprland Launches Subscription Plan to Sustain Development
Hyprland stays fully open source
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
From Windows to Freedom: How Zorin OS 18 Makes Migrating to Linux Seamless
In today’s digital landscape, where privacy, customization, and performance matter more than ever
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
About Plasma’s X11 session
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.
KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Red Hat, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux Leftovers
The RHEL universe
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
Linux leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Dead Internet Theory
some new episodes
Games: Game Preservation, Godot, Steam Deck, and More
Games-related news
Operating Systems: DESQview/X, openKylin, and More
Some OS news
Web Browsers Leftovers
Web related stuff
PostgreSQL: pgSCV 0.14.1 Released and PGDay UK 2025
PostgreSQL news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)
some leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Wind River Linux, and More
hardware news
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons
Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3
rc3 is out
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06
The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS
GNU/Linux Leftovers and More
GNU/Linux picks mostly
today's howtos
technical posts
Oracle Linux and Red Hat Leftovers
RHEL and Ansible etc.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Among Others
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 14.7 delivers the final prep for light theme, rolling out now in beta
DietPi 9.14 Adds GZDoom, Expands Support to Orange Pi 5 Ultra
DietPi 9.14, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, lands with new Orange Pi 5 Ultra images
I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away
As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life
How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide
Everything you need to switch successfully from Windows to Linux
Free and Open Source Software, and many more
This is free and open source software
Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor
Banana Pi notes that the platform is fully open source and supports Linux-based environments including Yocto and Armbian
This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy
I could easily see myself defaulting to Securonis when I need serious security
Games: Dune, Civilization VII, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles