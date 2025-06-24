news
Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor
Banana Pi notes that the platform is fully open source and supports Linux-based environments including Yocto and Armbian. However, as of publication, the official Wiki page appears to be incomplete, as some links are not yet available.