Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Dead Internet Theory
Late Night Linux – Episode 339
Making music with code in real time, fancy rsync, an open source real time strategy engine, advanced print debugging, EU-based DNS resolvers, and European government departments moving away from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft and they might stick with GNU/Linux and FOSS this time.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 424: KDE Plasma 6.4 Powerups, Google’s AOSP Pixel Pullback, Denmark Dumps MS Office
In this episode of Destination Linux, we unpack Denmark’s push for digital sovereignty as it swaps Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office 365 for LibreOffice, question Google’s commitment to openness after Pixel-specific code goes missing from the latest Android 16 AOSP drop, and celebrate KDE Plasma 6.4’s slew of polish-packed upgrades.
Destination Linux 424: KDE Plasma 6.4 Powerups, Google's AOSP Pixel Pullback, Denmark Dumps MS Office
00:01:26 Community Feedback
00:04:37 Ryan Picks Arch (Again)
00:05:54 Ryan Is Okay, I Guess
00:06:25 Ricing Your System
00:10:00 Sandfly Security
00:13:57 Denmark Switches to LibreOffice
00:19:18 All Six Feet in the Water
00:20:19 Ryan Hates Centipedes
00:21:23 The DL Crew Loves Bees
00:22:41 Surveillance Giant Google Makes It’s Android Open Source Less Accessible
00:32:28 Ryan Tries to Skip Michael's Topic
00:33:08 Ryan Makes Old Man References
00:34:14 KDE Plasma 6.4 Arrives
00:35:46 KDE Plasma 6.4: Flexible Tiling
00:38:34 KDE Fanboy Praises Plasma
00:39:05 KDE Plasma 6.4: HDR Calibration
00:40:30 Framwork has the crew excited
00:45:41 Drop the Extra 'S'
00:46:32 KDE Plasma 6.4: Spectacle Overhaul
00:47:49 KDE Plasma 6.4: System Monitoring
00:48:40 KDE Plasma 6.4: KRunner
00:50:29 KDE Plasma 6.4 Wrap Up
00:52:25 Tip of the Week: Viewing Logs in Linux
00:56:22 Support the Show
01:01:11 Outro
01:01:31 Post Show
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Dead Internet Theory is Here: "Woke Right" Bot Farms & Hey Hi (AI) Content
Al generated content, posted (without review) to accounts being followed by bots, which like and reply with Al generated comments.