Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks

9to5Linux

Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released with Various Changes

Still powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 release adds the dhcpcd-base package in the live system as a replacement for the deprecated dhclient package, adds krb5-user and libsasl2-modules-gssapi-mit in the live packages list, and adds the ldap-utils package in the live system.

GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns

GIMP 3.2 promises new features like theme colors for Brush, Font, and Palette, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic match of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 140 include a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs) to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view.

qBittorrent 5.1.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Improves Wayland Support

qBittorrent 5.1.1 is here almost two months after qBittorrent 5.1 to improve support for Wayland sessions for Linux users who encountered issues with the preview not opening, as well as to add a fallback for the random number generator for Linux systems.

IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol

The biggest change in the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 release is support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol, which can be used for both net-to-net and host-to-net (Roadwarrior) VPN connections.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

postmarketOS 25.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings Support for New Devices and systemd

Based on Alpine Linux 3.22, postmarketOS 25.06 comes with support for the systemd init system, the GNOME 48, KDE Plasma Mobile 6.3.5, Phosh 0.47.0, and Sxmo 1.17.1 graphical interfaces, and a new os-installer UI to make installing postmarketOS a lot easier from a computer.

Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

HackerBox 0115 Wispier Upgrades Wardriving with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and GPS

HackerBox is a monthly subscription service offering development kits targeted at hobbyists, students, and electronics enthusiasts. HackerBox 0115, titled “Wispier,” is a follow-up to the earlier Wispy kit (HackerBox 0089). This latest version expands the wardriving platform with 5 GHz Wi-Fi scanning, updated firmware, improved form factor, and GPS-based geolocation.

ESPHome Updates Framework and Expands Chip Support in 2025.6.0 Release

The June 2025 release of ESPHome (2025.6.0) introduces several technical updates, including a major framework upgrade, new device support, and foundational changes to ensure future compatibility and performance.

Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2025

Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons
Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3
rc3 is out
About Plasma’s X11 session
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.
Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06
The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default
 
KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
Android Auto 14.7 delivers the final prep for light theme, rolling out now in beta
DietPi 9.14 Adds GZDoom, Expands Support to Orange Pi 5 Ultra
DietPi 9.14, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, lands with new Orange Pi 5 Ultra images
I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away
As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life
How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide
Everything you need to switch successfully from Windows to Linux
Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor
Banana Pi notes that the platform is fully open source and supports Linux-based environments including Yocto and Armbian
This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy
I could easily see myself defaulting to Securonis when I need serious security
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
4 Obscure Linux Apps I Use All the Time
When you get on Linux for the first time
These Linux Distros Are the Best for Beginners to Start With
If you're thinking of getting into the world of Linux
5 reasons I prefer Ubuntu Linux instead of Proxmox for my home server
I’ve tried both Proxmox and Ubuntu Linux in various configurations
Review: LastOSLinux 2025-05-25
LastOSLinux LastOSLinux is a Linux Mint-based distribution with the goal of being a user-friendly alternative to Windows
Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release!
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda
Linux users are finally realizing what it takes to help others make the switch
Linux has always struggled to attract enough mainstream PC owners to make the switch from Windows
You Can Get KDE's Dolphin File Manager on Windows, and It’s Weird
Dolphin is the default file manager on the KDE desktop
Official Announcement: MODICIA O.S. Professional 6.12.30+bpo-amd64 - Major Update Available!
designed to ensure you have the best possible experience
EasyOS V7-alpha coming soon
Previously, Easy has Audacious music player
XLibre Xserver v25.0 (Beta) Marks Official Debut
XLibre Xserver, a fresh fork of Xorg to revive X11
Google Drive for Android gets a video player upgrade and better upload tools
KMyMoney 5.2.0 released
A very long awaited milestone has been reached
Rocky Linux Still Lacks Major Version Upgrade Support—And That’s a Problem
Rocky Linux delivers stability
SolydXK: An Impressive Linux Distribution Under the Radar
If you're looking for an outstanding mix of familiarity, reliability, ease of management and customization, SolydXK should not be overlooked
I used North Korea's leaked Linux distribution, and it still has secrets a decade later
North Korea is an interesting country to look at from a technology perspective
7 Reasons Why Qubes Is Better Than Your Linux Distro
I love the idea that my computer is free from spyware
8 Linux Desktop Distributions to Try
The world of Linux is constantly evolving, with new distributions emerging and existing ones refining their approach
I Installed KDE Plasma on Ubuntu (And Quickly Regretted It)
Ever wondered what happens when you run multiple desktop environments on the same Linux system
Tux Machines and Prevailing in Court [original]
Microsofters spent a fortune in vain
