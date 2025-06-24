news
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
-
Kernel Space
-
Hans de Goede: Is Copilot useful for kernel patch review?
Patch review is an important and useful part of the kernel development process, but it also a time-consuming part. To see if I could save some human reviewer time I've been pushing kernel patch-series to a branch on github, creating a pull-request for the branch and then assigning it to Copilot for review. The idea being that In would fix any issues Co-pilot catches before posting the series upstream saving a human reviewer from having to catch the issues.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Collabora ☛ Linux Media Summit 2025 recap
Last month in Nice, active media developers came together for the annual GNU/Linux Media Summit to exchange insights and tackle ongoing challenges in the media subsystem. Here’s a brief summary of the key discussions and upcoming areas of focus.
-
LWN ☛ Linux Media Summit 2025 recap (Collabora blog)
The Collabora blog has a summary,
written by Nicolas Dufresne, about the Linux
Media Summit held on May 13 in Nice, France. It was co-located with
the Embedded Recipes
conference and had sessions on stateless video encoders, camera support,
staging drivers, memory accounting, and a multi-committer model for the
media subsystem.
-
-
Benchmarks
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Disabling defective chip maker Intel Graphics Security Mitigations boosts compute performance — 20% uplift from setting change that even defective chip maker Intel employs, despite unknown security risk
Disabling security mitigations for defective chip maker Intel GPUs in Intel's GPU compute stack for OpenCL and Level Zero can allegedly boost performance by up to 20%.
-