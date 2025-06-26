news
Games: Stalker 2, Palworld - Tides of Terraria crossover, Secret Agent Wizard Boy, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stalker 2 version 1.5 actually sorts out the A-Life AI system, and modding support is here
Finally, only about 7 months after the release, Stalker 2 actually now has the A-Life AI system hooked up properly.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld - Tides of Terraria crossover update is out with fishing, new islands, a new Pal trust mechanic and more
A huge update for Palworld has arrived with the Tides of Terraria crossover. It's a lot more than just adding bits of Terraria though. There's plenty of Terraria inspired content though including a new dungeon, 6 new weapons and 7 new armour pieces from it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Broken Arrow devs confirm their anti-cheat will not block Linux, SteamOS
Broken Arrow recently released on Steam, promising to provide a fresh large-scale real-time modern warfare tactics game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ridiculous Harry Potter-like wizard game Secret Agent Wizard Boy gets a huge upgrade
Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate really rolls off the tongue doesn't it. The Harry Potter inspired game with ridiculous physics and comedy had a big upgrade.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mann vs. Machine is getting an upgrade in Team Fortress 2
Valve announced via an official Team Fortress 2 blog post that the Mann vs. Machine mode is getting upgraded and they've called for help.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is Steam Deck Verified and SteamOS Compatible ahead of release
Good news for Linux gamers! System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster has been rated as Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible ahead of release.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bazzite would shut down if Fedora goes ahead with removing 32-bit
More to think on for the Fedora Linux change proposal to drop 32-bit support - as the popular Bazzite would have to shut down. Note: read the previous GamingOnLinux article first to get up to speed on what's going on.