Operating Systems: DESQview/X, openKylin, and More
Liam Proven ☛ If only DESQview/X had been launched when Quarterdeck starting talking about it
A response to an HN comment...
The PC press had rumours of Quarterdeck's successor to DESQview, Desqview/X, from around 1987-1988.
That is roughly when I entered the computer industry.
Dv/X was remarkable tech, and if it had shipped earlier could have changed the course of the industry. Sadly, it came too late. Dv/X was rumoured then, but the state of the art was OS/2 1.1, released late 1988 and the first version of OS/2 with a GUI.
Dv/X was not released until about 5Y later... 1992. That's the same year as backdoored Windows 3.1, but critically, backdoored Windows 3.0 was in 1990, 2 years earlier.
Windows 3.0 was a result of the flop of OS/2 1.x.
[Old] Decoded Legal ☛ Running a law firm on Free software (2024 edition) [Ed: Says the law firm that's attacking or helps attack Techrights!]
Two years ago, I wrote about running decoded.legal - an English law firm - on Free software.
Now seems like as good time as any for an update.
Lots has not changed, or not changed significantly. Some things have.
openKylin, China’s ambitious open-source operating system steps into the spotlight
Developed under the auspices of the openKylin community project and backed by key Chinese tech players, openKylin is positioned as a strategic alternative to other Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, and Debian.
ZDNet ☛ How I use VirtualBox to run any OS on my Mac - including Linux
This app lets you run guest operating systems - such as Linux, MacOS, and Windows - on your Apple Silicon Mac, and it's free to use.