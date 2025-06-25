news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Matters, and More
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Brent Loves Building Things | LINUX Unplugged 620
Off-the-shelf didn't cut it, so we built what we needed using open hardware and open source.
Linux Matters: The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Martin gets his GNU/Linux all rusty, Alan continues day trippin’, and Mark makes a timelapse.
Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 648 - Difficult skills, with Gitte Klitgaard
Fredrik talks to Gitte Klitgaard about managers, diversity, and communication. We discuss how and why management has almost become a bad word. But we need management, and good management. What do you need out of managers when you have autonomous teams?
Graham Cluley ☛ The AI Fix #56: ChatGPT traps man in a cult of one, and AI is actually stupid
In episode 56 of The AI Fix, Anthropic and Apple have a bar fight, a woman describes her husband falling in love with ChatGPT as “not ideal”, WhatsApp’s AI helper isn’t helpful, Graham serenades a pack of headless robot dogs with his rendition of “Don’t stop me now”, and our hosts debate whether AI turning our brains to porridge is actually a bad thing.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ GNOME Attacks Lunduke & XLibre Dev, in Anti-Jewish, Libelous, Defamatory Way
GNOME calls Lunduke a "fascist maggot" and "apartheid, ethnosupremacist, babykiller apologist clown", XLibre Dev an "actual Nazi, transphobe, 911 truther nut job".
Bryan Lunduke ☛ GNOME: "Wayland is Gay"
GNOME publishes an official FAQ which states visually impaired users are "concern trolls", "Xorg development has halted", "Happy Pride Month", and "Free Palestine".
LinuxFest Northwest: GNU/Linux Loves All →
Our sincere appreciation to LinuxFest Northwest (Now Celebrating Their Organizational 25th Anniversary Of Community Excellence), and the Presenters/Authors for publishing their superb LinuxFest Northwest 2025 video content. Originating from the conference’s events located at the Bellingham Technical College in Bellingham, Washington; and via the organizations YouTube channel.