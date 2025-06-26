news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025



Quoting: 3 things Linux needs to have before I can make the swap —

Over the course of my post-secondary studies, I was exposed to plenty of different operating systems. Like many people, my bread and butter is Windows, but I'm no stranger to macOS either, doing most of my work on the go with my M2 MacBook Air.

I also had the pleasure of working with Linux extensively, using many different distros during my time at school. I got pretty comfortable with the file system, the command line, and all the other usual functions of an operating system. I'm no stranger to Linux, and I've even had an inclination to swap over my main workstation at times, but these 3 things have always stood in my way.