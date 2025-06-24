news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2025



Quoting: Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility —

Fedora Linux may soon end support for the 32-bit (i686) architecture. A newly proposed change, targeted for Fedora 44 (scheduled for release in mid-April 2026), outlines plans to discontinue multilib support on x86_64 systems and halt i686 package builds—a move that would streamline maintenance but also phase out legacy compatibility.

Fedora has been gradually withdrawing from 32-bit support for years. In Fedora 31, the distribution stopped shipping i686 kernel packages and installation images, though it continued building i686 packages to support 32-bit applications on 64-bit systems (via multilib).