GNU/Linux Leftovers

A little while ago, I gave Linux Mint a spin as a Windows fanboy. At the time, it was a fun experiment; I had just reported on PewDiePie making the jump, and I thought, well, why not? Turns out, Linux Mint worked a ton better than I thought it would, with barely any need to crowbar my favorite apps onto Linux to get what I want. All the apps I used pretty much made the transition with barely a glitch.

As someone who has used Windows exclusively, it's such a breath of fresh air having actual customizability, transparency, and a community that comes together to make it all work. And I'm hoping that other Windows 10 exiles will follow suit and join the Linux Mint community and make it an even more vibrant and supportive place. And best of all, I don't have to worry about Linux Mint falling out of support.