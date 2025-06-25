news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
XDA ☛ I refuse to upgrade to Windows 11, here's what I'm doing instead
A little while ago, I gave Linux Mint a spin as a Windows fanboy. At the time, it was a fun experiment; I had just reported on PewDiePie making the jump, and I thought, well, why not? Turns out, Linux Mint worked a ton better than I thought it would, with barely any need to crowbar my favorite apps onto Linux to get what I want. All the apps I used pretty much made the transition with barely a glitch.
As someone who has used Windows exclusively, it's such a breath of fresh air having actual customizability, transparency, and a community that comes together to make it all work. And I'm hoping that other Windows 10 exiles will follow suit and join the Linux Mint community and make it an even more vibrant and supportive place. And best of all, I don't have to worry about Linux Mint falling out of support.
-
Server
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Image Compatibility In Cloud Native Environments
In industries where systems must run very reliably and meet strict performance criteria such as telecommunication, high-performance or Hey Hi (AI) computing, containerized applications often need specific operating system configuration or hardware presence.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
University of Toronto ☛ Compute GPUs can have odd failures under Linux (still)
Back in the early days of GPU computation, the hardware, drivers, and software were so relatively untrustworthy that our early GPU machines had to be specifically reserved by people and that reservation gave them the ability to remotely power cycle the machine to recover it (this was in the days before our SLURM cluster). Things have gotten much better since then, with things like hardware and driver changes so that programs with bugs couldn't hard-lock the GPU hardware. But every so often we run into odd failures where something funny is going on that we don't understand.
-
[Old] Brandon Rozek ☛ Replacing a drive in Btrfs | Brandon Rozek
The following are the steps that I take to replace a hard drive in Btrfs with a drive of equal capacity or larger. These instructions are mostly taken from Forza’s Wiki which goes into much more depth.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Ted Unangst ☛ forbidden secrets of ancient X11 scaling technology revealed
People keep telling me that X11 doesn’t support DPI scaling, or fractional scaling, or multiple monitors, or something. There’s nothing you can do to make it work. I find this surprising. Why doesn’t it work? I figure the best way to find out is try the impossible and see how far we get.
I’m just going to draw a two inch circle on the screen. This screen, that screen, any screen, the circle should always be two inches. Perhaps not the most exciting task, but I figure it’s isomorphic to any other scaling challenge.
-
-
Applications
-
Jiri Eischmann: GNU/Linux Desktop Migration Tool 1.5
After almost a year I made another release of the Linux Desktop Migration Tool. In this release I focused on the network settings migration, specifically NetworkManager because it’s what virtually all desktop distributions use.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Next-generation EasyOS 6.94 V7pre-alpha
I have been posting recently about this next-generation EasyOS, built with woofQ2 and "under the bonnet" engine being APT. [...]
The new Easy Excalibur works, but there are some issues. I decided to upload it, in case there is anyone out there at this early stage who would like to run it and report bugs ...and maybe even find cause of some. Download from here:
https://distro.ibiblio.org/quirky/woofq2/easyos/
...use 'dd' or one of the GUI drive-image writer tools to write it to a usb-drive, boot up, off you go.
Playing with wallpapers; here is version 6.94 desktop:
...I love arid and semi-arid landscapes, and find this very pleasant to look at. The scene is somewhere in Australia.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 897
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 897 for the week of June 15 – 21, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-