Generally the ThinkPad T25 is a ThinkPad T470 with several different parts – like palm rest and the keyboard of course.

After randomly checking EBAY for new buy options for ThinkPad T25 … I found FrankenPad T25 option – for about $1200 plus TAX and shipment to Poland. I took it and it was delivered to me without any unexpected events. It worked well after some testing – everything was fine – it just took me about half a year to leave ThinkPad W520 and actually migrate to it.