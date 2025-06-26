news
today's howtos
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install PufferPanel on Ubuntu 22.04
PufferPanel is an open source game server panel that you can use to host your game servers and manage them directly from your browser.
-
Switching Wallpapers With Hyprpaper in Hyprland installed via Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer on openSUSE Tumbleweed
-
How to Set Up and Connect to OpenVPN on FunOS
OpenVPN is a powerful and widely-used open-source VPN protocol that enables secure point-to-point or site-to-site connections. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to connect to OpenVPN on FunOS, using a .ovpn configuration file provided by VPNBook.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Gulp.js has revolutionized the way web developers handle repetitive tasks in their workflows. This powerful JavaScript toolkit automates time-consuming processes like minification, compilation, unit testing, and linting, allowing developers to focus on more critical aspects of development.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on AlmaLinux 10
VLC Media Player stands as one of the most versatile and widely-used multimedia applications across all operating systems. This free, open-source media player handles virtually every audio and video format you can imagine, making it an essential tool for AlmaLinux 10 users.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gittyup on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Modern software development relies heavily on version control systems, and Git stands as the industry standard for managing source code history. While Git’s command-line interface is powerful, many developers prefer graphical interfaces for visualizing repository changes and managing complex workflows.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Rocky GNU/Linux 10 ships with GNOME as its default desktop environment, but many users prefer the flexibility and customization options that KDE Plasma offers. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the complete process of installing KDE Plasma on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, from initial preparation to final configuration and optimization.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on Linux Mint 22
Clonezilla stands as one of the most powerful open-source disk cloning and backup solutions available for GNU/Linux systems today. For Linux Mint 22 users seeking a reliable, enterprise-grade backup solution without the hefty price tag of commercial alternatives like Acronis True Image or Norton Ghost, Clonezilla offers comprehensive functionality wrapped in a free GPL-licensed package.
-