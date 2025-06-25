news
Web Browsers: Browser Choice Alliance, Chawan, Tor Browser, Mozilla Addons
Browser Choice Alliance ☛ The Browser Choice Alliance
The Browser Choice Alliance is a coalition of browsers dedicated to the principle that consumers should have the right to use their browser of choice on Windows devices.
Chawan ☛ Chawan: 0.2.0
The v0.2 branch in git will only receive bugfixes. Further work on new features will continue on the master branch.
Mozilla
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.4 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 14.5.4 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Updated Add-on policies — simplified, clarified
We’ve updated Add-on policies for addons.mozilla.org (AMO). Here’s a summary of the changes and their impact on AMO’s publishing process. Our main objective was to simplify and clarify Add-on policies for the developer community. The following policy updates will take effect on 4 August, 2025.
