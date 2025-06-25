today's leftovers

What happened? Canonical, the guardians of the Ubuntu gospel, and Intel, the veterans of x86 realpolitik, are removing the Spectre mitigations for integrated Intel GPUs from the compute runtime with the upcoming Ubuntu 25.10. The performance gains: up to 20 %. The security gains beforehand: tend to be academic. Because despite all the theoretical attack vectors, no real exploit has yet been seen in the GPU area – and even that would have long been covered at kernel level anyway. “Spectre? Yes, that used to be important. Five years ago. Maybe. Today it’s like a bicycle helmet in a tank: soothes the conscience, but costs fuel.” The fact that the GPU mitigations were classified as “no longer security-relevant enough” is not just a technical detail. It is an official all-clear – and at the same time a silent capitulation to the realization that overengineering is sometimes more expensive than the risk itself.