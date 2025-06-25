today's leftovers

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.

Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released with Various Changes

Still powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 release adds the dhcpcd-base package in the live system as a replacement for the deprecated dhclient package, adds krb5-user and libsasl2-modules-gssapi-mit in the live packages list, and adds the ldap-utils package in the live system.

GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns

GIMP 3.2 promises new features like theme colors for Brush, Font, and Palette, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic match of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 140 include a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs) to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view.

qBittorrent 5.1.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Improves Wayland Support

qBittorrent 5.1.1 is here almost two months after qBittorrent 5.1 to improve support for Wayland sessions for Linux users who encountered issues with the preview not opening, as well as to add a fallback for the random number generator for Linux systems.

IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol

The biggest change in the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 release is support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol, which can be used for both net-to-net and host-to-net (Roadwarrior) VPN connections.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Internet Society

How Policy Experts Run the Internet

The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

About Plasma’s X11 session
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons
Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3
rc3 is out
 
Here's How to Move the Chrome Address Bar to the Bottom of Android Phone Screens
KDE Slick New ‘First Run’ Setup Tool Taking Shape
Setting up a new device with KDE Plasma will soon be improved
Look at what we've achieved together
When the Free Software Foundation (FSF) began forty years ago
XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server
Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre
ELValidated Announced
by OpenELA
Google’s Android XR glasses are called ‘Martha’ in Pixel Watch-like companion app
Hyprland Launches Subscription Plan to Sustain Development
Hyprland stays fully open source
From Windows to Freedom: How Zorin OS 18 Makes Migrating to Linux Seamless
In today’s digital landscape, where privacy, customization, and performance matter more than ever
Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06
The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS
Android Auto 14.7 delivers the final prep for light theme, rolling out now in beta
DietPi 9.14 Adds GZDoom, Expands Support to Orange Pi 5 Ultra
DietPi 9.14, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, lands with new Orange Pi 5 Ultra images
I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away
As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life
How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide
Everything you need to switch successfully from Windows to Linux
This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy
I could easily see myself defaulting to Securonis when I need serious security
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
4 Obscure Linux Apps I Use All the Time
When you get on Linux for the first time
These Linux Distros Are the Best for Beginners to Start With
If you're thinking of getting into the world of Linux
5 reasons I prefer Ubuntu Linux instead of Proxmox for my home server
I’ve tried both Proxmox and Ubuntu Linux in various configurations
Review: LastOSLinux 2025-05-25
LastOSLinux LastOSLinux is a Linux Mint-based distribution with the goal of being a user-friendly alternative to Windows
Casilda 0.9.0 Development Release!
I am pleased to announce a new development release of Casilda
