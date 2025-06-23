news
Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Firefox 140 include a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs) to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view.
For Android users, Firefox 140 adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks. Of course, as you have noticed, Firefox 140 is an ESR (Extended Support Release) version, which means that it will be supported for the next couple of years with security fixes through regular point releases.