Jun 23, 2025



Quoting: This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10 - OMG! Ubuntu —

Designers working on the community-led Yaru icon theme are currently trash-talking the trash icon (in a constructive way, of course), and a proposed replacement is looking far from rubbish.

Not that everyone cares about icons. They’re just part of the digital furniture to some. Discussions on continuity, colours, motifs and metaphors, optical proportions, scalability is boring.

To others, good design matters. A clear and coherent UI improves usability, reduces cognitive burden (“is that icon for the tool I need?”) and helps convey the operating system’s identity and purpose.

Which is my wordy way of saying: no matter which circle of that Venn diagram you put yourself in, there is an overlap.