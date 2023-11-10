In this article, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of installing the latest version of PhpMyAdmin with Apache web server on RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS Stream, Fedora, Rocky Linux, and Alma Linux.

PhpMyAdmin is a popular and powerful web-based database management tool, and having the latest version ensures you have access to the most up-to-date features and security enhancements. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to manage your MySQL or MariaDB databases with ease using PhpMyAdmin.