today's howtos
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Installing the Homarr Dashboard on the Raspberry Pi
Homarr is a sleek and powerful dashboard that acts as a place to organize all the applications you are running on your Raspberry Pi.
-
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Install Docker Desktop on Debian 12
In this post, we will show you how to install Docker Desktop on Debian 12.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install PhpMyAdmin with Apache in RHEL Systems
In this article, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of installing the latest version of PhpMyAdmin with Apache web server on RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS Stream, Fedora, Rocky Linux, and Alma Linux.
PhpMyAdmin is a popular and powerful web-based database management tool, and having the latest version ensures you have access to the most up-to-date features and security enhancements. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to manage your MySQL or MariaDB databases with ease using PhpMyAdmin.
-
TecMint ☛ Fabric – Automate Linux Command Execution and Deployment Over SSH
In the ever-changing world of software development, efficient remote server management is crucial. Whether you are a system administrator, a software engineer, or a software developer, being able to run Linux commands on remote servers is a common task.
This is where Fabric, a high-level Python library that is designed to execute Linux commands remotely over SSH, makes it an indispensable tool for anyone who needs to manage remote systems while leveraging the power of Python.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Holding packages in Debian (and Ubuntu) has gotten easier over the years
In Debian (and thus Ubuntu), apt-get itself has no support for selectively upgrading packages, unlike DNF based distributions. In DNF, you can say 'dnf update package' or 'dnf update --exclude package' (with wildcards) to only update the package or to temporarily exclude package(s) from being updated. In apt-get, 'apt-get upgrade' upgrades everything. In order to selectively upgrade packages in modern apt-get, you can do 'apt-get install --only-upgrade package' (although I believe this marks the package as manually installed). In order to selectively exclude packages from upgrades, you need to hold them.