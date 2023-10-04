Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Bastian Blank: Introducing uploads to Debian by git tag
Several years ago, several people proposed a mechanism to upload packages to Debian just by doing "git tag" and "git push". Two not too long discussions on
debian-devel(first and second) did not end with an agreement how this mechanism could work.
-
Sparky news 2023/09
The 9th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2023: – Linux kernel updated up to 6.5.5 & 6.1.55-LTS & 5.15.133-LTS – Sparky 6.7.1 armhf & arm64 of the oldstable line released – Sparky 7.1 of the stable line released – added to repos: OnionMedia X
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 807
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 807 for the week of September 24 – 30, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 807