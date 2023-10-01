New Releases of Distros: NuTyX 23.09.0, KaOS 2023.09, Porteus-v5.01, Zephix v7

It is with great pleasure to present to you the September release of a new stable ISO.

As you will note in this release announcement, work in KaOS is really shifting toward Plasma 6. This ISO is still Plasma 5 based and includes all the latest updates, but Plasma 5 & Qt5 are not where upstream development is anymore. Plan is to have this or the November ISO be the last Plasma 5 based stable ISO, after that, it will be Plasma 6 only.

Major updates to the base of the system included a move to OpenSSL 3.1.3, fully updated Boost 1.82.0/ICU 73.2 stack, Alsa packages 1.2.10, kernel moved to Linux 6.4.16, Systemd 253.10, Python 3.10.13, Util-Linux 2.39.2, IWD 2.8, OpenEXR 3.2.0, and Libarchive 3.7.2.