New Releases of Distros: NuTyX 23.09.0, KaOS 2023.09, Porteus-v5.01, Zephix v7
-
NuTyX 23.09.0 available with cards 2.7.0
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 23.09.0 and cards 2.7.0 .
-
KaOS 2023.09
It is with great pleasure to present to you the September release of a new stable ISO.
As you will note in this release announcement, work in KaOS is really shifting toward Plasma 6. This ISO is still Plasma 5 based and includes all the latest updates, but Plasma 5 & Qt5 are not where upstream development is anymore. Plan is to have this or the November ISO be the last Plasma 5 based stable ISO, after that, it will be Plasma 6 only.
Major updates to the base of the system included a move to OpenSSL 3.1.3, fully updated Boost 1.82.0/ICU 73.2 stack, Alsa packages 1.2.10, kernel moved to Linux 6.4.16, Systemd 253.10, Python 3.10.13, Util-Linux 2.39.2, IWD 2.8, OpenEXR 3.2.0, and Libarchive 3.7.2. ￼
-
Porteus-v5.01 is released!￼
Porteus-v5.01, a bugfix and security patch update of v5.0 is now released.
You can download the releases at any of our mirrors: http://porteus.org/porteus-mirrors.html in the following folders: [...]
-
Zephix v7 (Zephix-7R-x86_64) was released
Zephix v7 (Zephix-7R-x86_64) was released with major enhancements. Updated base to Debian 12.1; Heavily redesigned module creation and manipulation scripts; Renamed scripts for better convention; Added 3 new scripts - to create a custom core module, to merge 2 modules together and to extend swap space when building large modules; Added the default behaviour to automatically move the newly created modules to the correct location; Removed further unnecessary bloat from the final ISO, reducing size to 380MB; Removed firmware module and instead included a tool named isenkram which provides isenkram-autoinstall-firmware (this can be used with USB tethering to install required missing firmware); Removed traditional desktop module and instead provided seven (7) pre-built desktop modules (Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, Xfce) to allow more freedom of choice; Added bc, rsync and ifrename tools; Revamped the official website to reflect all these changes and provided more information.