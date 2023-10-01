Open Hardware/Modding: StarFive RISC-V and More
Milk-V Mars CM driven by StarFive RISC-V processor
The Milk-V Mars Computer Module is a new System-on-Module powered by the StarFive JH7110 RISC-V processor. This SoM can be pre-ordered with 8GB RAM, 32GB eMMC and offers support for Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi5/BT.5.2.
This SoM is also built around the same JH7110 RISC-V processor seen recently on the Milk-V Mars SBC and the FET7110 SoM by Forlinx:
[Old] Adding Basic Audio Ouput to Raspberry Pi Zero
To keep the Raspberry Pi Zero as low cost and small as possible, the Pi foundation didn't include a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also no breakout pads for the audio output. This made us a little :( at first but then we thought "hey you know, we can probably figure out how to get audio out with a little hacking!
How flip-flops are implemented in the Intel 8086 processor
A key concept for a processor is the management of "state", information that persists over time. Much of a computer is built from logic gates, such as NAND or NOR gates, but logic gates have no notion of time. Processors also need a way to hold values, along with a mechanism to move from step to step in a controlled fashion. This is the role of "sequential logic", where the output depends on what happened before. Sequential logic usually operates off a clock signal,1 a sequence of regular pulses that controls the timing of the computer. (If you have a 3.2 GHz processor, for instance, that number is the clock frequency.)
2023-09-30 [Older] Linux Interoperability Is Maturing Fast Thanks To a Games Console